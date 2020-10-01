Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsOffers and WantedFS: Ubiquiti UniFi AP AC PRO 450+1300Mbps 160mW Access Point
l43a2

1609 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#277197 1-Oct-2020 13:39
Send private message quote this post

Ubiquiti UniFi AP AC PRO 450+1300Mbps 160mW Access Point



Does not include POE injector

$200 or near offer + free shipping



 

 





jonathan18
4746 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2577282 1-Oct-2020 13:49
Send private message quote this post

Any chance you have two of them for sale?!

 

I’m thinking of replacing our Grandstream 7610 APs with something like this; how tricky is the set-up for a keen amateur? I see that the server software can be run on a Raspberry Pi, and I’ve now got a spare one of those hanging around (or would it just be easier to use Michael Murphy’s server?).

 

 

l43a2

1609 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2577285 1-Oct-2020 13:53
Send private message quote this post

sadly just the one for sale today,

 

 

 

It's pretty straight forward setup, plenty of videos on youtube to show you the whole process of setting up the controller and adopting the devices.





 
 
 
 


Senecio
896 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2577308 1-Oct-2020 14:07
Send private message quote this post

I have an AP AC Pro that I've been meaning to put up for sale. Not looking to steal a sale from @I43a2 but if you're looking for two I'll offer mine up for the same price to partner it.

