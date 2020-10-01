Ubiquiti UniFi AP AC PRO 450+1300Mbps 160mW Access Point
Does not include POE injector
$200 or near offer + free shipping
Any chance you have two of them for sale?!
I’m thinking of replacing our Grandstream 7610 APs with something like this; how tricky is the set-up for a keen amateur? I see that the server software can be run on a Raspberry Pi, and I’ve now got a spare one of those hanging around (or would it just be easier to use Michael Murphy’s server?).
sadly just the one for sale today,
It's pretty straight forward setup, plenty of videos on youtube to show you the whole process of setting up the controller and adopting the devices.
I have an AP AC Pro that I've been meaning to put up for sale. Not looking to steal a sale from @I43a2 but if you're looking for two I'll offer mine up for the same price to partner it.