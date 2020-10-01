Couple of bits for sale.

Ubiquiti Edgerouter X (router) and Ubiquiti UAP-AC LR (wifi access point) complete with PoE power injector that powers both devices (Power + ethernet in > Edgerouter X port 1 (POE in) > Edgerouter X port 5 (POE passthrough) > ethernet to UAP-AC LR.

Ubiquiti Edgerouter X specifications $100 new

Ubiquiti UAP-AC LR specifications $200 new

Rock solid on fibre, all the configuration you could want, tiny and low power and cool device. We have "upgraded" to the Edgerouter X SFP in order to power more APs in a bigger property.

$175 delivered or pickup Christchurch.

iPad mini Retina 32gb white

This was my wife's iPad, now upgraded to iPad Pro in order to use the pen and expensive keyboard! This was mainly used at home for reading textbooks so not had a hard life.

Model number is ME280X. Reset to factory settings.

Comes complete in a pink leather case showing signs of wear, and a brand new and boxed (and expensive!) twelve south "SurfacePad for iPad mini" case, in white.

I may be able to include a charger and lightning cable but will have to check.

$230 delivered or pickup Christchurch.

Can supply photos of anything if required.