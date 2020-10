I have just retired my trusty DS210J after sterling service and replaced with a 220+

So the DS210J including 2 x 2TB drives is available.

This would suit someone who wants a cheap entry into the world of NAS and have a play. I have reset and reinstalled the Disk Station Manager.

Available in the Wairarapa or Wellington City by pick up only (I live in Masterton, work in Wellington CBD Mon - Fri)

Yours for $100.

Please PM if interested.

Cheers,