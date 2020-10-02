I bought these on a whim & have to admit I'm out of my depth with them. There's some pretty cool toys though, some of which I had growing up in the '70s, some from way earlier. From rudimentary online investigation, the Tonka Ford F150 tow truck is worth around $250, the Matchbox cars about $10ea.
There's a variety of interesting Matchbox kit, rare items including a Ghia bodied Chrysler V8, double-decker bus, boat on trailer & Honda motorcycle on trailer.
There's new in the box Coca Cola delivery vehicles & a Marx Disney Drivers Pluto car. The Noddy car is very rare with Big Ears. That little wind-up tin chicken works perfectly, as does the dancing spring-loaded Pluto pedestal.
For sale as a single lot, I don't want to goof around sending single toys around the country. Here's the pix:
Price: $1000 all up.