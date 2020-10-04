We're no longer making any use of these remotes, so, hopefully, someone will get some benefit from them...

2x Logitech Harmony One fully programmable remote. Can't find the software discs, but this can easily be downloaded. Not the most straight-forward to programme, but once set up they're great. This model has a colour screen with the ability to create custom labels. Rechargable with the supplied cradle.

https://www.amazon.com/Logitech-Advanced-Universal-Discontinued-Manufacturer/dp/B005FO43OU

Both are in decent condition, but have suffered the standard Logitech rubberised textured surface degradation on the backs; I've cleaned this off this morning so they feel smooth, so you'll see this in the images.

1. Left-hand remote has the original Logitech battery and in is in overall good nick: $50 plus shipping (or pick-up in PN)

2. Right-hand remote has a replacement battery and is missing the cover on the back end (covering the receiver?); had a screen protector on since day one (removed only today to clean it properly): $45 (or pick-up in PN)

Please PM me if interested.