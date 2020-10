raytaylor: I'm sorry for your loss. I am probably not much interested in the old stuff myself beyond just looking, but if you want some help loading it into a van or trailer to take somewhere for disposal I'd be happy to come over for a few hours on a saturday/sunday and help lift/carry things. I am based in Napier.

Thanks Ray. We've had loads of offers for help (especially from panpac where he worked) but I'll keep you in mind. Would the loading offer come with a van or trailer? I'm going to have to make a few trips up here in the coming months.

Is there a good e-waste recycling facility nearby (his place is in Greenmeadows)? Most of the really old stuff was our Dad's (he passed away last year).

There's also a bunch of electrical hobby/test gear - he was an electrical engineer. Oscilloscope, bench PSUs, half-finished ebike, ...