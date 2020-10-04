jonathan18

UE Smart Radio; internet radio device, with built-in rechargeable battery so it can work away from the power. We used it as a clock radio; display dims automatically (and low) at night to a user-set level.

Currently running Squeezebox firmware as we had this running with our Squeezeboxes, but can be re-flashed to return to a standard Smart Radio.

In good condition. Have removed the rubberised texture off the volume and control buttons (as it went dodgy, like commonly happens with Logitech products).

Looking for $100. Happy to post at buyer's cost (will package well; may still have the original box), or pick-up central PN.

https://www.amazon.com/Logitech-Smart-Radio-Discontinued-Manufacturer/dp/B008X1BV9M

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4p3ocCCt9js

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_ANR5Q7ZYA0