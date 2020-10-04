Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsOffers and WantedFS: Logitech UE Smart Radio
jonathan18

4755 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

#277256 4-Oct-2020 12:45
UE Smart Radio; internet radio device, with built-in rechargeable battery so it can work away from the power. We used it as a clock radio; display dims automatically (and low) at night to a user-set level.   

 

Currently running Squeezebox firmware as we had this running with our Squeezeboxes, but can be re-flashed to return to a standard Smart Radio.

 

In good condition. Have removed the rubberised texture off the volume and control buttons (as it went dodgy, like commonly happens with Logitech products).

 

Looking for $100. Happy to post at buyer's cost (will package well; may still have the original box), or pick-up central PN.

 

https://www.amazon.com/Logitech-Smart-Radio-Discontinued-Manufacturer/dp/B008X1BV9M

 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4p3ocCCt9js

 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_ANR5Q7ZYA0

 

Click to see full size

 

 

 

 

cshaun
286 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2579006 4-Oct-2020 12:53
How'd you remove the rubberized coating? I've had Logitech (and some other products) go all sticky as you describe. Even when just stored in a dark drawer for a few years untouched.

 

Wonder if there's magic product to apply to sort it out, or just how best to deal with it. Why on earth do they use that stuff, it's horrible!

jonathan18

4755 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2579007 4-Oct-2020 12:58
Yep, one magic product has fixed this every time it's happened - the citris-based De-solv-it works brilliantly.

 

Just apply and rub over the surface with a finger; let it soak in then use a fingernail to scrape off. Repeat a few times, and towards the end use a cloth to remove the flaky bits and finish cleaning the surface. Done with care it can leave the surface in perfect condition - the knobs on this look like they've never had a problem!

 
 
 
 


cshaun
286 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2579025 4-Oct-2020 13:52
Guess it's a thin rubber coat they spray on then. And you're just removing it nicely.

Might be something you could apply to rejuvenate it, it's obviously gone through some chemical change or break down to make it sticky.

Thanks for the tip, will have to give it a try.

