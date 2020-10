Excellent 4K monitor, although they do sometimes develop pink glowing corners when used in hot rooms.

Charges your Mac at 60W at the same time as using it as a display. Retina-level resolution.

Not an issue though - LG will replace the panel as this is a known issue.

I currently have this unit while the wife has a Samsung 34" Ultrawide monitor. The LG is my preferred monitor due to it's pixel density.