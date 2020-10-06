Hi everyone,

Just selling my Pixel 4 XL and thought I'd give GZ a go before I put it up on TradeMe. These are kind of rare in NZ as they officially never went on sale here.

The condition is very good 9-9.5/10. I have just taken off the glass screen protector that it went into as soon as it was opened. So there are literally 0 scratches on the screen. The body is also in real good condition, its been in case the whole time and has a couple of minor dings in the corners. You will notice the back is black, that's a d-brand skin been put on the back just recently, but its the White Panda version with the white back.

Will be updated to the latest Android Version of Pixel October updates directly from Google and will be factory reset.

If you are savvy enough you can root it and make the Motion Sense work as well (its cool but just a gimmick in my humble opinion).

Also comes with the Box and accessories are untouched: cable, power brick (US), USB-C to USB-C cable, USB-C to USB-A adapter.

Link to images: https://imgur.com/a/DyFaBCk

Looking for $900 o.n.o