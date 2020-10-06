Building a new ITX lounge build, so time to sell the trusty NUC

Specs:

Intel Core i5-5250U

1x8GB DDR3 (can be swapped to 2x4GB before sale for better GPU performance)

128GB OEM M.2 SATA SSD

500GB 2.5" HDD

Intel AC7265 Wi-Fi + Bluetooth

2x video outputs (Mini HDMI, Mini Displayport)

Comes with AC adapter, VESA mount

I have disassembled the NUC, cleaned the fan and heatsink out, replaced the thermal paste, reinstalled Windows 10 Home (Digital License), installed all updates and drivers, and some essential software

Located in Palmerston North, and hoping for around $300 + shipping



