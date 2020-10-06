Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOffers and WantedFS: 5th Gen i5 Intel NUC (NUC5i5RYH)
SEEN

128 posts

Master Geek


#277297 6-Oct-2020 19:55
Send private message

Building a new ITX lounge build, so time to sell the trusty NUC

 

Specs:
Intel Core i5-5250U
1x8GB DDR3 (can be swapped to 2x4GB before sale for better GPU performance)
128GB OEM M.2 SATA SSD
500GB 2.5" HDD
Intel AC7265 Wi-Fi + Bluetooth
2x video outputs (Mini HDMI, Mini Displayport)

 

Comes with AC adapter, VESA mount

 

I have disassembled the NUC, cleaned the fan and heatsink out, replaced the thermal paste, reinstalled Windows 10 Home (Digital License), installed all updates and drivers, and some essential software

 

Located in Palmerston North, and hoping for around $300 + shipping

 

Create new topic
 
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Shop computers and PC accessories at Dell.
maxeon
1104 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2580301 6-Oct-2020 19:57
Send private message quote this post

Hi. I am keen. Will message you.

Create new topic




News »

Epay and Centrapay partner to create digital gift cards
Posted 2-Oct-2020 17:34

Inseego launches 5G MiFi M2000 mobile hotspot
Posted 2-Oct-2020 14:53

Security report shows how New Zealanders deal with smartphone security
Posted 2-Oct-2020 14:41

NZ-based specialty underwriting agency expands personal cyber offering internationally
Posted 1-Oct-2020 19:02

Unisys launches ClearPath MCP software on Microsoft Azure
Posted 1-Oct-2020 18:47

Slingshot offering ugly-modem to help reduce e-waste in New Zealand
Posted 30-Sep-2020 16:01

AWS launches new edge location in New Zealand
Posted 30-Sep-2020 15:35

Amazon introduces new Echo devices
Posted 25-Sep-2020 11:56

Mad Catz introduces new S.T.R.I.K.E. 13 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
Posted 25-Sep-2020 11:34

Vodafone NZ upgrades international submarine network
Posted 25-Sep-2020 09:09

Jabra announces wireless noise-cancelling airbuds, upgrade existing model
Posted 24-Sep-2020 14:43

Nokia 3.4 to be available in New Zealand
Posted 24-Sep-2020 14:34

HP announces new HP ENVY laptops aimed at content creators
Posted 24-Sep-2020 14:02

Logitech introduce MX Anywhere 3
Posted 21-Sep-2020 21:17

Countdown unveils contactless shopping with new Scan&Go tech
Posted 21-Sep-2020 09:48


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.