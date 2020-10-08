Looking to sell my Bose Soundtouch 300 soundbar as I replaced mine with Bose 700 now.

Good condition and comes with remote, adaptiq cable and hdmi cable & manuals.

It has Ethernet port, WiFi, Optical, BT and Aux along with HDMI ARC with 4k pass through (which the new one does not have).

It can work with Soundtouch acoustimas module 700 if you wish to upgrade in future.

Works with SoundTouch App to stream audio over WiFi and can be integrated for multi room with other SoundTouch devices like 30, 20 and 10.

Looking for $700 to $750.

Pick up in Flat Bush or I look into dropping it off around Auckland City or I can courier at buyers expense.

Pics below.