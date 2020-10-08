I'm used to being able to quickly draw diagrams etc. on a whiteboard at work during discussions with colleagues, and now that I'm working from home I want to find a device to use as a virtual whiteboard while on calls.

Does anyone have experience/recommendations for a device with a good pen that's comfortable to use and is easy to draw diagrams, flow charts etc? Which (Windows) software do you use? I've been wondering about a Surface Pro/Book or perhaps a Wacom Cintiq. Are the non-display Wacom tablets intuitive to learn how to use for this non-artistic type of work (looking at the monitor while drawing with the pen on a tablet)?

Does anyone have a device for sale?