FS: Steam link and steam controller
itey

413 posts

Ultimate Geek


#277365 11-Oct-2020 09:45
Hiya, I have a steam link (physical console) and steam controller for sale.

The steam link box allows you to effortlessly stream your steam games (and others with a bit of tinkering) to your TV for effortless pc gaming on your couch.

The steam controller is a highly customisable controller which can be used as a regular controller or customised to mimic mouse function with the touch pad. More info online if you're interested.

Both are in mint condition still in boxes and ready to go.

Steam link box does not come with hdmi cable or ethernet cable (but it has WiFi which is what I used).

Asking $20 for both combined +shipping or pickup in tauranga


stocksp
517 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2582529 11-Oct-2020 09:48
I’m keen.  Pm sent 





itey

413 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2582642 11-Oct-2020 12:13
Sold

