Custom made through Hunter Furniture in 2011- Very solid and in excellent condition- Finished in Walnut veneer (appears dark brown/black at night/reddish brown in direct sunlight)- Excellent cable management built in- 2 sliding slat doors- 1 pull out shelf for AV equipment- Flexible shelving positions- Cable management cutouts in shelves- 200mm x 1200mm recess at the back of the unit, providing space for power boards and allowing the unit to be placed flush with the wall2500mm(L) x 600mm(D) x 615mm(H)580mm width in the 2 side pods570mm depth in the 2 side pods1200mm width in centre pod360mm depth in centre pod (due to 200mm recess at the back)Pick up in Paraparaumu on weekends only$600