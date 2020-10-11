Custom made through Hunter Furniture in 2011
- Very solid and in excellent condition
- Finished in Walnut veneer (appears dark brown/black at night/reddish brown in direct sunlight)
- Excellent cable management built in
- 2 sliding slat doors
- 1 pull out shelf for AV equipment
- Flexible shelving positions
- Cable management cutouts in shelves
- 200mm x 1200mm recess at the back of the unit, providing space for power boards and allowing the unit to be placed flush with the wall
2500mm(L) x 600mm(D) x 615mm(H)
580mm width in the 2 side pods
570mm depth in the 2 side pods
1200mm width in centre pod
360mm depth in centre pod (due to 200mm recess at the back)
Pick up in Paraparaumu on weekends only
$600