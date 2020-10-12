Iconic British design. This Anglepoise lamp made by 1001 Lamps London has a larger shade than the Anglepoise lamps designed by Herbert Terry. This has been owned by me since the early 1970s. The design is from the 1960s.

You can see from the photos that there are some small rust spots on the base. Some scratches on the shade. It has the original springs, and a felt base which has a split in it.

Height extended 75.5cm Shade diameter 21cm Base diameter 19.5cm



Similar (or worse) condition examples are selling in the UK on websites for prices over GBP100.

I am looking for offers in the area of $100.00. Please PM with your offer.

THIS ITEM IS PICK UP ONLY. From Kapiti Coast (Waikanae)