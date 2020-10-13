Hey guys, having a bit of a clear out, free shipping for everything (excluding monitor) or pick up in Hamilton (or I can drop of free no worries)

$450 Mac Mini 2014 - 1.4ghz i5, 4gb ram, Intel HD 5000, 240gb Kingston ssd. Running fresh install of macOS Catalina and will also be upgradable to big sur coming soon. https://support.apple.com/kb/SP710?locale=en_NZ





$300 LG 32ML600M-B 32 inch 1920x1080 monitor - Nice big monitor, bought few months ago from pbtech so still in warranty, no dead pixels etc works great. https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/MONLGL43260/LG-32ML600M-B-32-Full-HD-IPS-Monitor--HDR10--Color

$100 Keychron K6 wireless mechanical keyboard - Works wired or Bluetooth, has caps for macos but also comes with windows caps to replace. Still have box, works perfect, around 6 months old. Has red switches, white backlight and LK optical switch type. https://www.keychron.com/products/keychron-k6-wireless-mechanical-keyboard?variant=31440990306393

$40 Apple Magic Mouse 1 - original Magic Mouse connects over Bluetooth only, runs on AA batteries, will include 2 energiser rechargeable ones with it.