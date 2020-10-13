Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsOffers and WantedFS: Smartwatches x2 and Roku Express
#277407 13-Oct-2020 19:27
Huawei Watch GT 2e - $140

 

Great watch with large OLED display and great battery life. Always on display. Check out some of the reviews. It's been my daily driver and very well looked after. Great condition and still have the box. Reason for selling - some features are limited if you are on iPhone - no music loading, custom watchfaces, and a few quirks like having to open the app to sync every day. I am looking to get an Apple Watch instead. Still a great watch for notifications and fitness tracking even on ios. Will be carefully cleaned and sanitised for the new owner.

 

$6 Courier.

 

 

 

Mi Band 3 - $15

 

Slightly scuffed on the face but not too noticible in use. Nice simple smartwatch with notifications.

 

$3 Parcel Post or $6 Courier

 

 

 

Roku Express 2017 - $25

 

Model 3700R. Simple Roku from a few years ago. Boxed with a US plug but works with any USB adapter. 

 

$3 Parcel Post or $6 Courier

 

 

 

Photos here

  #2583882 13-Oct-2020 19:44
Does the roku have AV out?

  #2583914 13-Oct-2020 20:39
Just HDMI

