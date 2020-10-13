Huawei Watch GT 2e - $140

Great watch with large OLED display and great battery life. Always on display. Check out some of the reviews. It's been my daily driver and very well looked after. Great condition and still have the box. Reason for selling - some features are limited if you are on iPhone - no music loading, custom watchfaces, and a few quirks like having to open the app to sync every day. I am looking to get an Apple Watch instead. Still a great watch for notifications and fitness tracking even on ios. Will be carefully cleaned and sanitised for the new owner.

$6 Courier.

Mi Band 3 - $15

Slightly scuffed on the face but not too noticible in use. Nice simple smartwatch with notifications.

$3 Parcel Post or $6 Courier

Roku Express 2017 - $25

Model 3700R. Simple Roku from a few years ago. Boxed with a US plug but works with any USB adapter.

$3 Parcel Post or $6 Courier

Photos here