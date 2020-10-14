Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
SumnerBoy

1734 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

#277416 14-Oct-2020 11:18
See here for details.

 

The left mouse button is a little buggy (hence why I am replacing it). Works 75% of the time I would guess.

 

Free to a good home, pickup in Sumner, ChCh.

turtleattacks
123 posts

Master Geek


  #2584241 14-Oct-2020 11:28
Looks like a pretty new unit - can't you claim a repair/replacement on warranty/CGA? 

SumnerBoy

1734 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2584245 14-Oct-2020 11:32
Nah - over a year old now so out of warranty.

 
 
 
 


Gurezaemon
399 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2584249 14-Oct-2020 11:36
SumnerBoy:

 

Nah - over a year old now so out of warranty.

 

 

I would have thought that something only 1 year old would still be covered by the CGA...




turtleattacks
123 posts

Master Geek


  #2584250 14-Oct-2020 11:36
SumnerBoy:

 

Nah - over a year old now so out of warranty.

 

 


Even if it's out of warranty, a keyboard + mouse should last a few years (3+) in my opinion. Especially if you are paying about $200 for the unit. 

 


In my opinion - take it to the retailer or contact Microsoft and quote the CGA.

SumnerBoy

1734 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2584255 14-Oct-2020 11:43
I bought it in Aug 2018, so over 2yrs old. 

backfiah
174 posts

Master Geek


  #2584259 14-Oct-2020 12:01
I don't use the Sculpt mouse (just the keyboard), so would be interested if you were willing to ship up to Wellington. Would of course pay for shipping plus extra for your troubles/because it still has value!

Jaxson
7115 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2584262 14-Oct-2020 12:13
Yeah I have this exact set at work and recommend the keyboard.

 
 
 
 


SumnerBoy

1734 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2584263 14-Oct-2020 12:13
Ok - if you will get some use from it @backfiah I am happy to arrange shipping. DM your address.

