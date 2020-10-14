See here for details.
The left mouse button is a little buggy (hence why I am replacing it). Works 75% of the time I would guess.
Free to a good home, pickup in Sumner, ChCh.
Looks like a pretty new unit - can't you claim a repair/replacement on warranty/CGA?
Nah - over a year old now so out of warranty.
SumnerBoy:
I would have thought that something only 1 year old would still be covered by the CGA...
SumnerBoy:
Even if it's out of warranty, a keyboard + mouse should last a few years (3+) in my opinion. Especially if you are paying about $200 for the unit.
In my opinion - take it to the retailer or contact Microsoft and quote the CGA.
I bought it in Aug 2018, so over 2yrs old.
I don't use the Sculpt mouse (just the keyboard), so would be interested if you were willing to ship up to Wellington. Would of course pay for shipping plus extra for your troubles/because it still has value!
Yeah I have this exact set at work and recommend the keyboard.