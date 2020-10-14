That time of the year again and I'm quite tempted to get my hands on the new iPhone so looking to sell my current one.

Sale includes: Box, paperwork, sim tool, charging cable (unused) and earphones (unused). No power adapter as I will be using it

Phone is in immaculate condition - no chips, cracks or faults of any kind. Have had a screen protector applied since day 1 though this is slightly cracked at the top right now.

Purchased from Apple store Sydney last Dec, so there is still just over 2 months of warranty left on it. Will also include a copy of the invoice with the sale.

Battery health: 97%

Updated to iOS 14

Had a quick look on trademe and I've seen a few 64GB models listed for $1600-1800 so looking for $1850.

I believe the pre-orders open for the Pro Max models 7th of Nov with it being shipped the following week so ideally looking to sell around then but if anyone is interested let me know and I can try sort out a backup phone.

Pickup location is Auckland CBD but can also look into shipping.