Have decided to see if there's any interest in my current laptop/tablet
Ex-lease laptop brought from a local reseller
Intel Core i5-6200U processor
1x16GB DDR4-2400 RAM (1x SODIMM slot)
256GB Samsung SM951/SM961 NVMe SSD (to replace the 500GB SATA M.2 I will be keeping)
12.5" 1080p 10-point touch screen with 360 degree hinge
Fingerprint reader
Active WACOM stylus
Intel AX200 Wifi AX/BT5.1 adapter (replaced original AC9260 card)
Carbon-hybrid shell, super sturdy
Includes 65W power adapter
Pictures can be found here
Looking for around $650, happy to ship nationwide