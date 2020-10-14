Have decided to see if there's any interest in my current laptop/tablet

Ex-lease laptop brought from a local reseller

Intel Core i5-6200U processor

1x16GB DDR4-2400 RAM (1x SODIMM slot)

256GB Samsung SM951/SM961 NVMe SSD (to replace the 500GB SATA M.2 I will be keeping)

12.5" 1080p 10-point touch screen with 360 degree hinge

Fingerprint reader

Active WACOM stylus

Intel AX200 Wifi AX/BT5.1 adapter (replaced original AC9260 card)

Carbon-hybrid shell, super sturdy

Includes 65W power adapter

Pictures can be found here

Looking for around $650, happy to ship nationwide