I've just jumped up to a 4 bay Synology NAS as my needs have changed, so will have this available in about a week. This has been used lightly for Time Machine backups, it has been running Open Media Vault flawlessly. I upgraded to a bigger Synology in order to rationalise a lot of external USB drives, alongside a NUC and Raspberry Pi running various software/containers. In effect I used it as a very low power and quiet (only noise is the 2.5" HD, when in use) NAS but there are various other uses for it.

Odroid-HC1: https://www.hardkernel.com/shop/odroid-hc1-home-cloud-one/

Small board computer with enclosure, full speed SATA (not a USB bridge thing), good OS support. I bought this new and also have case and PSU

4TB laptop HD: can find model if important

Bought this new and installed into the above from day 1.

Looking for $300. Any questions let us know.