This is your chance to own a piece of computing history. This classic router from Linksys is the WRT54GL. It is the best selling router of all time providing an all-in-one Internet-sharing Router, 4-port Switch, and 54Mbps Wireless-G (802.11g) Access Point
The router firmware is based on Linux but can be replaced with OpenWRT or DD-WRT firmware.
This model is version 1.1 has the Broadcom BCM5352 @ 200 MHz CPU, 16MB RAM, 4MB flash memory, and has detachable antennas.
Specs:
- 1 WAN 10/100 Ethernet port
- 4-Port 10/100 Switch
- 802.11g and 802.11b (2.4GHz)
- Wireless Security with WEP/WPA/WPA2
- TKIP and AES encryption
- MAC address filtering
- Powerful SPI firewall
- DHCP server capability
- Dimensions 186mm x 48mm x 154 mm
Comes in original box with power cord/adaptor and CD containing Wizard Set Up Guide, User Manual, and Norton Internet Security (which must be out of date by now).
Offers over $35.00 please
Postage via NZ Post at your risk looks to be $5.50
If you want to pick up - Come to Sunny Waikanae ©
Here are some pictures (click for larger image):