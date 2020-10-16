This is your chance to own a piece of computing history. This classic router from Linksys is the WRT54GL. It is the best selling router of all time providing an all-in-one Internet-sharing Router, 4-port Switch, and 54Mbps Wireless-G (802.11g) Access Point

The router firmware is based on Linux but can be replaced with OpenWRT or DD-WRT firmware.

This model is version 1.1 has the Broadcom BCM5352 @ 200 MHz CPU, 16MB RAM, 4MB flash memory, and has detachable antennas.

Specs:

1 WAN 10/100 Ethernet port

4-Port 10/100 Switch

802.11g and 802.11b (2.4GHz)

Wireless Security with WEP/WPA/WPA2

TKIP and AES encryption

MAC address filtering

Powerful SPI firewall

DHCP server capability

Dimensions 186mm x 48mm x 154 mm

Comes in original box with power cord/adaptor and CD containing Wizard Set Up Guide, User Manual, and Norton Internet Security (which must be out of date by now).

