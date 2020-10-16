Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
FS: World's Best Selling Router The Classic Linksys WRT54GL
Bananabob

325 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

#278441 16-Oct-2020 11:30
This is your chance to own a piece of computing history. This classic router from Linksys is the WRT54GL. It is the best selling router of all time providing an all-in-one Internet-sharing Router, 4-port Switch, and 54Mbps Wireless-G (802.11g) Access Point

 

The router firmware is based on Linux but can be replaced with OpenWRT or DD-WRT firmware.

 

This model is version 1.1 has the Broadcom BCM5352 @ 200 MHz CPU, 16MB RAM, 4MB flash memory, and has detachable antennas.

 

Specs:

 

  • 1 WAN 10/100 Ethernet port
  • 4-Port 10/100 Switch
  • 802.11g and 802.11b (2.4GHz)
  • Wireless Security with WEP/WPA/WPA2
  • TKIP and AES encryption
  • MAC address filtering
  • Powerful SPI firewall
  • DHCP server capability
  • Dimensions 186mm x 48mm x 154 mm

Comes in original box with power cord/adaptor and CD containing Wizard Set Up Guide, User Manual, and Norton Internet Security (which must be out of date by now).

 

 

 

Offers over $35.00 please

 

Postage via NZ Post at your risk looks to be $5.50

 

If you want to pick up - Come to Sunny Waikanae ©

 

 

 

Here are some pictures (click for larger image):

 

Click to see full size

 

Click to see full size

 

Click to see full size

 

Click to see full size

 

Click to see full size

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

mentalinc
2035 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2586240 16-Oct-2020 11:36
Ahaha gold. Museum piece for sure. Please Don't try to use this on your network if you have fibre, they soo slow now




CPU: Intel 3770k| RAM: F3-2400C10D-16GTX G.Skill Trident X |MB:  Gigabyte Z77X-UD5H-WB | GFX: GV-N660OC-2GD gv-n660oc-2gd GeForce GTX 660 | Monitor: Qnix 27" 2560x1440

 

 

KiwiSurfer
684 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2586245 16-Oct-2020 11:52
I had one of these for a while many years ago! I was with Woosh Wireless at the time (due to very poor ADSL speeds in the close-to-Auckland-CBD suburb I lived in) which show how long ago I am talking about...

 
 
 
 


mdf

mdf
2671 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2586251 16-Oct-2020 12:16
I have two in my box of computer junk! 😁

Can't bear to throw them away.

