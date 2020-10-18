Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
lookout

284 posts

Ultimate Geek


#278464 18-Oct-2020 10:55
Hi guys, I’m thinking of ordering an Apple Watch (most likely the SE). I thought I’d see if anyone here had one to sell. Prefer a Series 5 for the always on display but I would also consider a Series 4. GPS only and 44mm size preferred. Cheers.

Edit - budget is $400ish

k262626
54 posts

Master Geek


  #2586997 18-Oct-2020 11:11
I’ll have a series 4 44mm for sale next week. Message me for more details.

Jiriteach
389 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2586998 18-Oct-2020 11:18
I need to sell my 3, 4 and 5. All like new. PM if interested.

 
 
 
 


l43a2
1616 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2587009 18-Oct-2020 11:56
i have a series 5 GPS 44mm available ( purchased December 2019) if interested.





