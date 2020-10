Brand new in the box, 2 x Razor Power A5 Foldable Electric ScootersRun time: 40 minsTop speed: 16km/hr (although maybe can haxx for moar fun?)Battery: 22v LiONMax rider weight: 80kgOvernight Courier Cost is around $35-40. Can be delivered or picked up in Auckland, or delivered to Hamilton no charge.Early Christmas shopping? $400ea or both for $700.The perfect way to introduce your kids to the big, wide world & let them discover the joys of not being @ home.