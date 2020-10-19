Garmin don't seem to make/sell them anymore and I'm not dropping $400+ for a stryd!
I'd need you to post it to Napier.
Thanks.
Hmmm I'll have a read to see if I can make those give me accurate pace without having to faff about.
That's what's good about the Garmin Pods, they just connect and work. Garmin have just replied to me and said they don't make the Footpods anymore and they "might not" be compatible with my Fenix 6 anyway. Le sigh.
Thanks for the reply.
muppet:
I think I have one at home - I'll have a look.