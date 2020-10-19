Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#278483 19-Oct-2020 11:00
Garmin don't seem to make/sell them anymore and I'm not dropping $400+ for a stryd!

 

I'd need you to post it to Napier.

 

 

 

Thanks.

  #2587614 19-Oct-2020 11:06
I have a couple of Zwift runpods if you are interested. But I imagine you specifically need Garmin.
We bought them before I found out the treadmill has Bluetooth...

  #2587617 19-Oct-2020 11:13
Hmmm I'll have a read to see if I can make those give me accurate pace without having to faff about.

 

That's what's good about the Garmin Pods, they just connect and work.  Garmin have just replied to me and said they don't make the Footpods anymore and they "might not" be compatible with my Fenix 6 anyway. Le sigh.

 

Thanks for the reply.

 
 
 
 


  #2587690 19-Oct-2020 12:05
I think I have one at home - I'll have a look.  





