Dell XPS 13 (Silver/black)
Excellent condition. Great lightweight portable laptop with USB-C thunderbolt 3 ports.
8th Generation i5 processor
8GB RAM
256GB SSD
Model: 9370
Windows 10
Full HD screen (not the 4K touchscreen version). The battery life on these is better than the 4K touchscreen model.
Mostly used with external keyboard and mouse via a dock so the screen, laptop keyboard have hardly been used. Battery in excellent condition. Warranty has expired but everything is working perfectly well.
Comes with original box and the original tiny Dell USB-C charger
$1279 pickup Auckland CBD or can arrange shipping within NZ