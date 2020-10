Hi Team,

Taking expression of interest for both my PC specs below

- Intel i5 9600k

- Samsung NVME 970 256gb

- WD Blue 1TB

- 16GB Ram

- GTX 1060 6GB

Looking for around $1400

As well as that I have my 28 inch 4k Samsung monitor U28E590D - Looking for around $350

Surface Laptop 3 - i5 256GB Black Metal purchased start of this year, looking for $1500