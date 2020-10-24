Bought in 2018 - still have the receipt (and box) from https://www.futeko.com/ in the UK - Paid $310 - I will accept $200 - Pickup is Auckland Central or post at buyers cost

 

Plays pretty much any kind of media file you like.

 

Use Kodi or the internal Media player. Fab piece of kit which hasn't let me down!

 

Model:Z9S

 

Front Display:LED

 

Shell:Aluminum alloy case

 

OS:Android + OpenWRT

 

CPU:Realtek RTD1296 ARM Cortex-A53 Quad-Core

 

GPU:ARM T820 MP3(3-core)

 

Memory:2GB

 

Internal Storage:16GB eMMC

 

WIFI Connectivity:802. 11 AC, MIMO Dual-band WIFI

 

Ethernet:1*RJ-45 Ethernet Jack(10/100/1000Mbps)

 

HDMI Out

 

HDMI 2.0a,Support 4K@60fps, HDR10

 

HDMI Input

 

HDMI 2.0

 

Video decode:HDR, 10-bit HEVC/H.265 up to 4K@60fps,VP9 up to 4K@60fps, H.264 up to 4K@24fps

 

Audio decode:Support HD audio multichannel direct access and stereo decoding

 

Power

 

DC 12V

 

SATA

 

2* SATA3.0

 

USB

 

2*USB3.0, 2* USB2.0

 

 

 

https://www.zidoo.tv/Product/index/model/Z9S/target/2INlOr7QH%2B1KKmVViAFMcQ%3D%3D.html

 

Main forum here - https://www.futeko.com/newforum/index.php?board=25.0

 

OTA updates from Ziddo - https://www.futeko.com/newforum/index.php?topic=4092.0

 

 

 

