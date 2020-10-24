Bought in 2018 - still have the receipt (and box) from https://www.futeko.com/ in the UK - Paid $310 - I will accept $200 - Pickup is Auckland Central or post at buyers cost
Plays pretty much any kind of media file you like.
Use Kodi or the internal Media player. Fab piece of kit which hasn't let me down!
Model:Z9S
Front Display:LED
Shell:Aluminum alloy case
OS:Android + OpenWRT
CPU:Realtek RTD1296 ARM Cortex-A53 Quad-Core
GPU:ARM T820 MP3(3-core)
Memory:2GB
Internal Storage:16GB eMMC
WIFI Connectivity:802. 11 AC, MIMO Dual-band WIFI
Ethernet:1*RJ-45 Ethernet Jack(10/100/1000Mbps)
HDMI Out
HDMI 2.0a,Support 4K@60fps, HDR10
HDMI Input
HDMI 2.0
Video decode:HDR, 10-bit HEVC/H.265 up to 4K@60fps,VP9 up to 4K@60fps, H.264 up to 4K@24fps
Audio decode:Support HD audio multichannel direct access and stereo decoding
Power
DC 12V
SATA
2* SATA3.0
USB
2*USB3.0, 2* USB2.0
https://www.zidoo.tv/Product/index/model/Z9S/target/2INlOr7QH%2B1KKmVViAFMcQ%3D%3D.html
Main forum here - https://www.futeko.com/newforum/index.php?board=25.0
OTA updates from Ziddo - https://www.futeko.com/newforum/index.php?topic=4092.0