Bought in 2018 - still have the receipt (and box) from https://www.futeko.com/ in the UK - Paid $310 - I will accept $200 - Pickup is Auckland Central or post at buyers cost

Plays pretty much any kind of media file you like.

Use Kodi or the internal Media player. Fab piece of kit which hasn't let me down!

Model:Z9S

Front Display:LED

Shell:Aluminum alloy case

OS:Android + OpenWRT

CPU:Realtek RTD1296 ARM Cortex-A53 Quad-Core

GPU:ARM T820 MP3(3-core)

Memory:2GB

Internal Storage:16GB eMMC

WIFI Connectivity:802. 11 AC, MIMO Dual-band WIFI

Ethernet:1*RJ-45 Ethernet Jack(10/100/1000Mbps)

HDMI Out

HDMI 2.0a,Support 4K@60fps, HDR10

HDMI Input

HDMI 2.0

Video decode:HDR, 10-bit HEVC/H.265 up to 4K@60fps,VP9 up to 4K@60fps, H.264 up to 4K@24fps

Audio decode:Support HD audio multichannel direct access and stereo decoding

Power

DC 12V

SATA

2* SATA3.0

USB

2*USB3.0, 2* USB2.0

Main forum here - https://www.futeko.com/newforum/index.php?board=25.0

OTA updates from Ziddo - https://www.futeko.com/newforum/index.php?topic=4092.0