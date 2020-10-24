Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Hey all,

So I have a Samsung TV that has suffered some damage and now sometimes turns on and sometimes doesn't, and has bleeding in the top left where the panel has cracked.  I did have it running for a while as a PC monitor (wow, 55" monitor is just AMAZING) even with the damage it was usable.  However obviously selling as is.

I have spoken to Philips Electronics (Auckland) a couple of times about this and they are happy to have a look and try to get it going, but I am moving house, so decided to move on (too many other projects as well).

I have most of the original box (some of it was used for packing, sorry).

Buyer must pickup TV and the box.  I am in Ellerslie.

Can I suggest posting a photo of the TV showing the fault?




