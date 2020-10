Xbox One X Console (1TB)

Includes console, controller, battery pack, HDMI cable, power cable, network cable and charging cable.

Playstation 4 Pro console (1TB)

Includes console, controller, HDMI cable, power cable, network cable and charging cable.

No problems or faults at all with either, only selling due to lack of use.

$350 each, can arrange shipping but would prefer collection/meet in Canterbury area.