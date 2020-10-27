Currently rocking Home Assistant on the SSD but can wipe and install Ubuntu if you like.
• 5th Generation Intel Core i7-5557U processor
• Intel Iris Graphics 6100
• Headphone/Microphone jack on the front panel
• Mini HDMI & Mini DisplayPort.Internal support for M.2 SSD card & SATA3 for 2.5" HDD/SSD
• Memory types:DDR3L-1333/1600 1.35V SO-DIMM max 16GB
Full specs here: https://ark.intel.com/content/www/us/en/ark/products/87570/intel-nuc-kit-nuc5i7ryh.html
Comes with:
- Core i7 NUC Model NUC5i7RYH
- 256GB M.2 SSD (slot is NVMe compatible)
- 4GB Kingston SODIMM in one slot (has two slots, max 16GB)
- 65W power supply
Updated to latest BIOS 0385 today.
Free shipping nationwide. Looking for $500.
Buyer can pick-up in Beach Haven, Auckland if they like.
P.S I also have a Intel NUC NUC5i5RYH coming up shortly.