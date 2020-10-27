Currently rocking Home Assistant on the SSD but can wipe and install Ubuntu if you like.

• 5th Generation Intel Core i7-5557U processor

• Intel Iris Graphics 6100

• Headphone/Microphone jack on the front panel

• Mini HDMI & Mini DisplayPort.Internal support for M.2 SSD card & SATA3 for 2.5" HDD/SSD

• Memory types:DDR3L-1333/1600 1.35V SO-DIMM max 16GB

Full specs here: https://ark.intel.com/content/www/us/en/ark/products/87570/intel-nuc-kit-nuc5i7ryh.html

Comes with:

Core i7 NUC Model NUC5i7RYH

256GB M.2 SSD (slot is NVMe compatible)

4GB Kingston SODIMM in one slot (has two slots, max 16GB)

65W power supply

Updated to latest BIOS 0385 today.

Free shipping nationwide. Looking for $500.

Buyer can pick-up in Beach Haven, Auckland if they like.

P.S I also have a Intel NUC NUC5i5RYH coming up shortly.