Samsung 950 Pro Drive 500GB NVME $150 (Removed in working condition due to Upgrade)

3 x Samsung 840 SATA SSD 500GB $90 Each (Were in a working RAID0 which was recently upgraded)

Seagate FireCuda 2TB HDD 2.5" SATA Drive 2TB $110 (Was my PS4 HDD prior to upgrading to SSD)

HGST 5K1000-1000 1TB 5400 2.5" SATA Drive $90 (This may have been the original drive in my PS4, but I am not entirely certain).

Barracuda ST1000DM003 1TB 3.5" SATA Drive $90 (Removed in working condition due to upgrade).

Samsung Galaxy Watch 42mm was brand new, but preferred the 46mm and meant to sell it and then forgot about it. $250 ono Can't find receipt.

Am in Auckland, but prefer to ship even within Auckland.