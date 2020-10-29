Hi all,



I am moving house soon and unfortunately I have to downsize my TV, which means I need to get rid of my amazing 65" Panasonic Plasma. I have had this for 5 years, brought new from Dick Smith, it is in excellent condition, comes with all accessories and even the box.



The thing is, is there are market for this? If so, what would someone be willing to pay? Also, it is HEAVY (62kg according to the box) so its either pickup only from Ellerslie, or you organise a carrier to pickup.



Is $700 in unrealistic?