More cupboards cleaned out... (Tauranga pickup)

1. 40 (41 actually I think - I did a rough count) stainless 6/32 x 2.5" screws. I couldn't find any locally to do what I wanted, so imported some, and 50 was the minimum. $5pp for the box (and the screws)

2. 2 x hp p/n 398293-001 heatsinks. Think they came off a server, but anyway... pay for shipping or pick them up and they are yours.

3. 2 x OEM Windows Home Server licenses... COA's still intact as these were never used in a production environment, just for testing in the workshop. (based on the advice in the next post)... FREE TO SOMEONE WHO WANTS TO HAVE A PLAY (just pp please)

4. Asus motherboard fans... mostly unused, and hopefully of use to someone wanting to play... pickup (free) or pp please...

5. Gigabyte GA-X38-DQ6 (DDR2 & DDR3) Board, with cpu, heatsink & IO shield.

I can't guarantee that this is running properly, but the cpu & heatsink have to be worth something... $5pp (because I have to post a price = negotiable)

6. 2 x cheap psu's... both working... $10 pickup or pp each.