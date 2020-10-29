Prefer pick up from West Auckland, don't have box for PS4 so packing can be a little troublesome.

Good condition PS4 PRO, with dual controllers and charger, games. power cable and HDMI cable are also included(not in photo) - $400

4 games are in HK version(incl Chinese language), pretty sure they do have English as well. The blue controller have a bit missing rubber on left joystick, nothing affect its function tho.

Titan Army N34QW 34" Curved UltraWide Gaming Monitor , 3440X1440 , 144Hz, Freesync, HDR400. - $570

Bought from PBTech early Sept, will come with e-receipt for warranty. Original box. Amazing color. Believe it came with adapter for VESA mounting as well.

Sony WH-1000XM3 ANC Bluetooth Headset, bought Nov/Dec 2018, seldomly used, as new condition in pouch. - $280