xyeovillian

Wanted cheap iPhone 5 upward as long as you can still get the apps!.
Just needed to try and use an app which won't work on android = Giant Ride Control e-bike app which works on my iPad's so should work on an iPhone

iphone se at JBhigi is $750 nzd, or have a look at FB marketplace, many good deals with warranty to be had as many people are now upgrading to iphone 12 , so plenty of deals around.

 

 

 

 

I just downloaded it onto an iphone 6 (12.4.8) and it seems to run (I don't have a bike so I can't get passed the scanning for e-bike screen), if that's useful....

 

 

Are you in Auckland?

 
 
 
 


I’ve got a 6s with a bit of a crack on the screen but still runs that might be suitable. I’m in wellington.




