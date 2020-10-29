Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Free: Audigy 2 ZS

#279645 29-Oct-2020 21:21
SB Audigy 2 ZS, free for pickup on the North Shore, or the central city when I'm in there. Just the sound card by itself, looks like it's never been used.

  #2593701 29-Oct-2020 22:34
Gone, pending arranging of transport/exchange.

