For sale:

- iPhone 11 Pro Max 256GB (Space Grey) - Comes with charger, earphones unusued, lightening cable, original box, sim ejector and receipt.

- TwelveSouth leather wallet style case

- Unused Kogan SIM along with promo code

- Vodafone SIM with $17 (never uses other than topping up and then deciding to stay with the one I'm with).

$1400 or nearest offer. Free delivery anywhere in New Zealand. Located in Lower Hutt, Wellington.