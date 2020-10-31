Hey guys,

I have a Huawei P20 Pro I no longer use I would like to offload and I am ready to accept any kind of resonable offer offer $300.

An occasion to own a very decent flagship from 2 years ago. It has all the Google Services, etc installed and running without any issues. (they came with the phone). Still seems to get update.

Only issue is there is a crack in the plastic camera cover (doesn't seem to affect quality of photos) - see included photos (https://photos.app.goo.gl/ma8svqt1Qr7jq5dt8)

Any takers?