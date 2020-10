Hi

A long shot before ordering off AliExpress and waiting several weeks, has any HP Microserver owner past or present got a couple of 3.5" to 2.5" tray adapters tucked away?

Picked a Gen8 up to use as media server, have plenty of spare 2.5" drives I can use but only 1 3.5" 😀

The problem with projects is wanting everything right away!

Cheers