Pick up only - Browns Bay



2x 23 inch LG Monitors

1x Loctek Monitor Arm



Original power cables included, as well as original stands.



$250 for everything



Full specs here:

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/MOALCK0001/Loctek-DLB203-10-27-Double-Monitor-Ergonomic-Swive

https://www.mightyape.co.nz/product/23-lg-23mp48hq-p-fhd-ips-led-monitor/26855689













Thinking Ergonomixs dual monitor arm

My parents purchased this for one of their employees quite a few years back. I think it was quite a high end arm at the time, costing $200 - $300 from memory. There's a a quick release tab to release the monitors from the arms, and the height adjustment is also really easy with the buttons on the side.



Unfortunately the bottom plate is missing which means you will need a packer to avoid the screws damaging the underside of your desk.



$100






