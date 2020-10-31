Pick up from West Auckland, happy to ship at buyers cost.

QNAP TS-431X2 4 Bay NAS(GbEx2, 10GbE SFPx1), upgraded to 4GB RAM, possible to upgrade to 8GB(1x DDR3L SODIMM).

Excellent performance, official test shows possibility of running at full 10G speed(using SSD raid of course). QNAP also support SATA SSD cache as well.

In great condition, comes with WD Enterprise Data Center HDD 4TBx3 with 1 bay empty for setup SSD cache. All HDDs passed complete test and showing as healthy.

Also has compatible 10G DAC cable if you'd like to have(+$50, 5M Cisco).

Asking for $950

WD RED NAS Drive 4TB x1, passed complete health test. Warranty till end of 2021. - $150