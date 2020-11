NUC and power supply. Full spec's here https://ark.intel.com/content/www/us/en/ark/products/83255/intel-nuc-kit-nuc5i5ryh.html?wapkw=NUC5i5RYH

These models can be upgraded to 16GB RAM (across two slots) and are NVMe capable.

Make a great Proxmox server or Home Assistant instance which is what I was using it for.

$290 for quick sales or $330 if you want an upgrade to 8GB RAM (one stick)

Pick-up Beach Haven, Auckland or I'll ship free nationwide.