Hi there,

I'm looking for a reasonably small/light MB or MBP for my son (schoolwork). No requirement for games (ha! well that's my line anyway) but in an ideal world, retina screen would be good. Doesn't have to be A1 condition. Thinking c.2015 vintage. Based in Dunedin but Inv/QT occasionally and in WGT and Martinborough at the end of this month.

Appreciate the obvious answer might be just get a cheaper PC or Chromebook but I understand and can usually fix most Mac issues!

Thanks in advance to anyone out there who can help :-)

