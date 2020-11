Bought about 3 years ago, we recently moved it and it caused one half of the screen to become slightly darker than the other so it's being replaced by our insurer and they don't want this one back so figured someone might want it.

We don't have the box so will need to be collected and would strongly prefer buyer to inspect it first. It'll be wall mounted until tomorrow evening as the replacement arrives on Thursday morning.

https://www.lg.com/au/tvs/lg-OLED65W7T-oled-4k-tv