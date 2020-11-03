ShinyChrome

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
EOI: Xbox One X
#279714 3-Nov-2020 10:57
I was going to trade this in to EB Games this week in anticipation of a shiny new Xbox Series X sometime in the near future, but before I do, I thought I'd see if there were any GZers that would be interested in it for the same price?

 

EB is offering $350 + 10% extra this week, so $385 + any shipping. Price is firm obviously.

 

Comes in it's box with 1 x controller, power cords, and an HDMI cord. It's about 2 years old and the included controller has been used about half that since I mainly used a second one that I am keeping.

 

I'm probably going to trade it in either tomorrow or Thursday, so let me know soon as!

  #2596967 3-Nov-2020 11:48
Where is pickup?




  #2596984 3-Nov-2020 12:11
sidefx:

 

Where is pickup?

 

 

The Mighty Manawatu!

