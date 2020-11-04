1.8M or 2.4m Satellite dish (size to be confirmed). Does not include the ground pole in photos. Can include C-band LNB, BUC and transmit/receiver unit. Should work on K-band fine assuming you used the correct K-band LNB etc. This size great if you are in a fringe area and having problems with rain fade.

I will be collecting this from Kaitaia in a couple weeks time and can help with delivery anywhere between Kaitaia and Tauranga, otherwise collection will be from Tauranga. Free if you have a use for it, contribution to petrol for delivery. PM me if interested.