joshharwood

Older Google Nexus devices with great 10" screens (299ppi - 2560x1600).Figured someone may have an interest in them for a project, parts.Batteries aren't holding up well, but apparently they can be replaced relatively easily.Price and notes:* $20 - Tablet A - 32gb - has an official case that folds over like a book cover.* $15 - Tablet B - 16gb - rubber casing gone sticky.Price includes magnetic POGO charger cable and wall charger.Ports:Micro-USB in/charger.Magnetic POGO port (charging).Mini-HDMI out.Condition:Screens are great with no scratches, batteries are pretty knackered, rubber casing on one is sticky to touch.Pickup from Milford, Auckland or can post/courier at your expense.Can add more photos, quick one showing screen and android version info: