FS: 2x Google Nexus 10 tablets
joshharwood

#279758 6-Nov-2020 11:19
Older Google Nexus devices with great 10" screens (299ppi - 2560x1600).

Figured someone may have an interest in them for a project, parts.
Batteries aren't holding up well, but apparently they can be replaced relatively easily.

Price and notes:
* $20 - Tablet A - 32gb - has an official case that folds over like a book cover.
* $15 - Tablet B - 16gb - rubber casing gone sticky.

Price includes magnetic POGO charger cable and wall charger.

Ports:
Micro-USB in/charger.
Magnetic POGO port (charging).
Mini-HDMI out.

Condition:
Screens are great with no scratches, batteries are pretty knackered, rubber casing on one is sticky to touch.

Pickup from Milford, Auckland or can post/courier at your expense.

Can add more photos, quick one showing screen and android version info:
mentalinc
  #2598849 6-Nov-2020 11:31
Tablet a please pm sent




