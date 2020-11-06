joshharwood

Older Google Nexus devices with great 10" screens (299ppi - 2560x1600).
Figured someone may have an interest in them for a project, parts.
Batteries aren't holding up well, but apparently they can be replaced relatively easily.
Price and notes:
* $20 - Tablet A - 32gb - has an official case that folds over like a book cover.
* $15 - Tablet B - 16gb - rubber casing gone sticky.
Price includes magnetic POGO charger cable and wall charger.
Ports:
Micro-USB in/charger.
Magnetic POGO port (charging).
Mini-HDMI out.
Condition:
Screens are great with no scratches, batteries are pretty knackered, rubber casing on one is sticky to touch.
Pickup from Milford, Auckland or can post/courier at your expense.
Can add more photos, quick one showing screen and android version info: