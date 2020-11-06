Any interest here in this unit, which I have replaced with a DS1819+ ?

The deal is that I had to ship it back to the USA for replacement, and it is now sitting with my son there.

I am happy to ship it back here for a confirmed sale, if anyone wants an 8-bay NAS that does a great job. The unit has had whatever needs to be done to avoid the issues that were identified by Synology with this model, so should give trouble-free service for a long time to come. I have 2 x 4Gb sticks of ram here that I ran it with, so they could easily be reinstated.

If you are keen, drop me a PM.. I think it will cost me about NZ200 to ship it back here, so would be happy to sell it for less than the one on TM that has not had the "avoid having to RMA this unit" work done on it by Synology.

LMK, otherwise it's heading for ebay there.