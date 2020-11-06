Apple iPhone 11 Pro 256GB (Space Grey) Includes AppleCare
-- $1380

 

In excellent (basically brand new) condition with all accessories unused. Was purchased from the online New Zealand Apple Store when released.

 

Selling since I have updated to the iPhone 12 Pro.

 

No marks or damage and has never been dropped.

 

Will include 3 x Nomad leather cases one of which is unused and brand new.
1x - https://nomadgoods.com/products/rugged-case-black-iphone-11-pro
2x - https://nomadgoods.com/products/active-rugged-case-black-iphone-11-pro
These cases are ~ $80 NZD each.

iPhone comes with original box and accessores. AppleCare expires 26/09/2021.

 

Pickup in Wellington else happy to courier.

 

Listed elsewhere!

 

Click to see full size

 

Click to see full size

 

Click to see full size