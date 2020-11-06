Apple iPhone 11 Pro 256GB (Space Grey) Includes AppleCare

-- $1380

In excellent (basically brand new) condition with all accessories unused. Was purchased from the online New Zealand Apple Store when released.

Selling since I have updated to the iPhone 12 Pro.

No marks or damage and has never been dropped.

Will include 3 x Nomad leather cases one of which is unused and brand new.

1x - https://nomadgoods.com/products/rugged-case-black-iphone-11-pro

2x - https://nomadgoods.com/products/active-rugged-case-black-iphone-11-pro

These cases are ~ $80 NZD each.



iPhone comes with original box and accessores. AppleCare expires 26/09/2021.

Pickup in Wellington else happy to courier.

Listed elsewhere!